At work since November on the 2023-24 school budget, allow me to briefly outline the process that Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District goes through to develop a school budget before it is presented to voters.
How does the school budget get built?
A good annual budget begins with sound estimates and well-supported budgetary assumptions. Spending levels and financial resources must be gauged as accurately as possible to ensure that planned services are properly funded. To develop sound estimates, the superintendent and school business official, along with the administration and board of education, will gather and analyze as much data as possible. Sources of information used in preparing the budget include the following:
• Previous and present year budgets
• Previous and present year expenditures
• Present year revenue
• Debt service requirements, contracts, and other commitments
• Present economic conditions affecting revenue generation
• Revenue projections
• State and federal aid information-this often isn’t out until end of March, early April
• Collective bargaining agreements
• Multiyear capital plans
• Rate of inflation
• Tax and debt limit information, the district’s tax levy
• Strategic plans-needs and wants for the district’s future
• Input from stakeholders including taxpayers
Spending levels and financial resources must be accurately gauged at budget preparation time to ensure that planned services are properly funded.
Budget calendar — The budget preparation process starts with the setting forth of the budget calendar.
• Budget Assumptions/Baseline Budget — The superintendent and school business official prepare a list of "Budget Assumptions" which will guide the preparation of a preliminary "BASELINE" budget which will provide the initial estimate of the cost of maintaining all present programs, services, and personnel in the next fiscal year.
• Budget presentations begin at each BOE meeting in January.
• Budget worksheets — The school business official and superintendent meet with administrators and staff to determine wants and needs for the new budget. The administration will also look for cost savings in the present budget that could be implemented the following year.
• Administrators submit their estimates and discuss their requests with the superintendent of schools.
• The district finance committee meets multiple times to review budget proposals and discuss any cost-saving measures or possible cuts.
• Tentative budget prepared — The superintendent and school business official use the information they have gathered from the staff. This involves assessing whether the total building and program estimates of appropriations are greater than the estimated financial resources and then developing a budget proposal that provides necessary appropriations within the limits of those resources and meets the superintendent's goals and objectives.
• Superintendent's recommended budget completed — The superintendent presents the tentative/proposed budget to the board of education. Alterations and revisions may be necessary after the BOE submits their recommendations.
• The superintendent submits a final, polished copy to the board of education for approval.
• The board of education votes to adopt the proposed budget before presenting the school budget to the public for vote in May. A successfully approved school budget is implemented on July 1 of that year.
The superintendent, school business official, board of education, and administration, invest a significant amount of time and effort into preparing the annual budget. It is often a very busy and stressful time. However, it is not meant to be a solo effort, or a budget created by one or two people. The district welcomes community input with this process.
In the coming weeks and months please look for more information on the school budget. I will also be discussing the budget in the local newspapers and my coffee at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, via zoom. The Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District is YOUR district and I welcome your involvement in this process.
Enjoy the arrival of spring and please feel free to email me at tryan@bgcsd.org or call the district office at 607-967-6321.
Timothy R. Ryan is superintendent of schools at Bainbridge-Guilford Central School.
