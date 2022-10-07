Business Beat
Chobani has announced an increase in hourly wages for plant workers in South Edmeston. The recently announced pay increase went into effect this month and represent the second market-based increase this year, bringing the total wage increase up 20-30%, according to a media release from the company.
The increase applies to all hourly manufacturing employees at the South Edmeston. Starting hourly salary for entry level manufacturing employees is now set to at least $18.50 per hour, resulting in an approximate average hourly wage of $23.50 an hour, the release said.
“Chobani prides itself on investing in its employees and it recognizes that its success relies on the skill, dedication and commitment of its employees,” the release said. “We led the way in 2020 by committing to a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, and through the pandemic and since, Chobani continues to reinvest in what is most important to us: our people.”
Community Bank makes local donations
For the fifth consecutive year, Community Bank celebrated National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28. Branches across the bank’s four-state footprint marked the day by donating to community causes and organizations on a local level “to help make an impact close to home,” according to a media release.
In total, Community Bank donated $56,500 to local nonprofits in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Locally, seven branches in Otsego County contributed a total of $1,750 to local nonprofits of their choice, including:
• Butternut Valley Pet Pantry to collect pet supplies for owners in need;
• Catholic Charities to provide assistance to those in need and vulnerable;
• Milford Free Library Association to provide free knowledge and growth for adults and children;
• St. James Feeding Program/The Lord’s Table to offer a free hot meal every weeknight to all who come;
• St. Matthew’s Church to support the Laurens Food Bank within the church;
• The Angel Network to support children and families in the local community who are in need of clothing, school supplies, food and additional support for extracurricular activities;
• Worcester Free Library to provide programming and materials for adults and children.
“Community — it’s in our name and our DNA, and when it comes to giving back, we want the decisions made locally by people living in the community they support,” Community Bank Culture & Diversity Officer Monticia Prather said. “National Good Neighbor Day is our opportunity to say thank you to the organizations that make a difference in our lives and the lives of our neighbors.”
National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 by Becky Mattson from Lakeside, Montana, and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978. It is celebrated annually on Sept. 28.
Delaware chamber to host networking event
SUNY Delhi ‘s Dr. Mary Bonderoff will be the featured speaker at a Delaware County Chamber of Commerce networking event on Oct. 21.
The event will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Hamden Inn on state Route 10 in Hamden.
The cost is $20 per person and includes a buffet breakfast, networking with other business owners and an informational session.
Bonderoff, officer-in-charge of SUNY Delhi’s leadership team, “will share her vision for the direction of the college and talk about projects and programs that can benefit the business community and Delaware County,” according to a media release.
To register visit delawarecounty.org or call 607-746-2281.
