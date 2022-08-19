Business Beat
The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce will present awards to member businesses at a dinner ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 22, at The Andes Hotel at 110 Main Street in Andes. Award winners are:
• Business of the Year, Delaware National Bank of Delhi.
• New Business Rising Star Awards: Bovina Center Montessori School; Clark Farm Creamery, Delhi; Dirt Road Camp, DeLancey; Hamden Inn.
• Entrepreneur of the Year GROW Award: Ashley Rossi and Matthew Trattner.
• Community Connector Award, Mayor Ed Snow, village of Walton.
Tickets to the dinner are $55. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
Fore more information or to purchase tickets, visit delawarecounty.org or call 607-746-2281.
workshops planned at SUNY Cobleskill
The Institute for Rural Vitality at SUNY Cobleskill will host a four-part workshop series designed to assist small business owners, and individuals interested in starting their own business, in a variety of topic areas, according to a media release. The series will take place on the SUNY Cobleskill campus, with a virtual option available. The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each of the following dates:
• Sept. 16: Business Planning Workshop
• Sept. 30: Strategic Management Workshop
• Oct. 14: “Doing Business in New York” Workshop
• Oct. 28: “Human Resources for Today” Workshop
The cost is $399.99 for the full series and $149.99 per individual workshop. Each day will include six unique sessions and a keynote speaker during lunch (lunch is included in the workshop fee). Keynote speakers include Albany Business Review Publisher Walter Thorne, Polaris CFO Bob Mack and others to be announced, the release said.
Individual sessions will cover topics such as starting a business, forming an LLC, branding basics, research and development, accessing capital, performance management, understanding your business model, recruiting, onboarding and retention, and more. Visit www.cobleskill.edu/institute for more information and to register.
Timberland Properties agents earn awards
Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties had 24 agents who recently received special recognition from the parent company for sales achievements in 2021, according to a media release.
Jill Ogden was the recipient of the President’s Premier designation, placing in the top one percent of individual Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.
Pauline Trottier earned the Coldwell Banker International President’s Elite status. The award recognizes the top three percent of all the company’s sales associates worldwide.
Six agents were recognized as members of the International President’s Circle, the top seven percent of sales associates worldwide. They are Jeffrey Ashton, Christine O’Shaughnessy, Carol Spinelli, Leighton Ashley, Stephen Kaminsky and Melissa Wakin Mostert.
Earning membership in the International Diamond Society, representing the top 12 percent of all sales associate worldwide, were Deborah Gorenflo, James Karpowicz, Leah Long, Cody Rose, Jacqlene Rose, Catherine Treffeisen, John Tufillaro and Mary Maney.
Seven representatives achieved membership in the International Sterling Society, presented to agents who represent the top 18 percent of sales associates worldwide.
Earning this designation were Fleur Bailey, Susan Doig, Stacy Keck-Colliton, Reginald Oberlag, Sean O’Shaughnessy, Paula Loesel and Maria Smith.
Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties has offices in Margaretville, Delhi, Stamford, Boiceville, Roscoe, Sidney and Oneonta.
“Our company enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2021 thanks to our knowledgeable and dedicated agents,” said Regional and Branch Manager Debra Danner.
