EXIT Realty Corp. International recognized agents for outstanding achievement during the company’s international convention, held recently near Jacksonville, Florida.
Suzanne Darling, an associate broker with EXIT Realty Homeward Bound in Oneonta was honored with the Silver Award. The award was given in recognition of closing between 50 and 74 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, according to a media release.
“The real estate professionals who put the needs of their clients first and who can pivot to meet those needs in a changing economy will always succeed,” said Tami Bonnell, co-chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International. “It’s because of the hard work and dedication of our agents and brokerage owners that EXIT has continued to thrive and expand across the US and Canada. We are proud of their accomplishments, and we extend our best wishes for their continued success”
Doctor joins Oneonta optometry practice
Costello Eye Physicians and Surgeons has announced the addition of Dr. Shannon Toomey Belanger to its Oneonta location. Toomey Belanger is accepting new patients, according to a media release.
According to the release, Toomey Belanger received her Bachelor of Science degree at Syracuse University. She went on to receive her doctorate degree at The Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. She went on to do a family practice residency specializing in pediatrics at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, performing laser and minor surgical procedures and spending time working in the hospital caring for all ocular emergencies.
She “is proficient in all areas of optometry including glaucoma management, macular degeneration, dry eye disease, diabetic eye exams and primary care,” the release said.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 607-644-0556 or visit CostelloEye.com.
NBT merges with Connecticut-based bank
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. this week announced that they have entered into an agreement pursuant to which Salisbury will merge with and into NBT. The merger consideration is 100% stock and is valued at approximately $204 million, according to an NBT media release. It is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders of Salisbury and required regulatory approvals. The deal was approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both companies.
Salisbury is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and had assets of $1.51 billion, deposits of $1.33 billion, and net loans of $1.18 billion as of Sept. 30. Its primary subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, is a Connecticut-chartered commercial bank with 14 banking offices in northwestern Connecticut, the Hudson Valley region of New York and southwestern Massachusetts.
“We are very excited to partner with Salisbury and to extend our footprint into their attractive and complementary markets,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “Importantly, the organizational values upheld by the Salisbury team align very well with those of NBT. We look forward to welcoming these dedicated financial professionals to NBT and growing our combined company together. We are also pleased that Rick Cantele, Salisbury’s President and CEO, will become a member of NBT’s Executive Management Team. Salisbury has an impressive history of service to their customers, communities and shareholders, and we are honored to have the opportunity to build on these relationships.”
After the completion of the merger, Salisbury Bank and Trust offices will become NBT Bank locations. NBT intends to establish a regional operations center in Lakeville, Connecticut, the release said.
