SUNY Oneonta is ranked No. 114 on the Money Best Colleges in America 2022 list, which "recognizes colleges and universities across the country that have a record of helping students graduate and launching graduates into jobs with above-average wages," according to a media release from the college.
“To compile Money’s 2022 Best Colleges, our team looked at more than 2,400 four-year colleges with sufficient data and above-average graduation rates,” said Money Executive Editor Mike Ayers. “From there, we scored on 24 measures in three areas: quality, affordability and outcomes.”
SUNY Oneonta ranked higher than three of SUNY’s university centers and was the only institution in SUNY’s 13-school “University Colleges” sector to make the top 135.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of Money’s Best Colleges in America,” said SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle. “This is a ringing endorsement that SUNY Oneonta’s education is not only affordable but exceptional. Our excellent graduation rates, extensive experiential learning opportunities, investment in scholarships and successful alumni are points of pride, and this recognition showcases our commitment to making a low-cost, high-quality college education accessible.”
To calculate the rankings, Money looked at graduation rates, the net price of a degree, student and parent borrowing, and loan repayment rates. To evaluate outcomes, the Money team considered median earnings, the share of alumni working, and the share of alumni earning more than a high school graduate. The analysis also included four “value-added” calculations, which compare a school’s performance against its predicted performance after accounting for the standardized test scores and percentage of low-income students among its enrollees, according to the release.
The result is a group of 671 colleges divided into two lists— 623 on the main list and 48 on the “selective” list — that offer prospective students “a quality education at a comparatively affordable price.”
At 74.3%, SUNY Oneonta’s six-year graduation rate is well above the national average of 62.2%, and Oneonta graduates are well prepared for life after college, the release said. According to a survey of 2021 graduates six months after graduation, 81% were employed and/or continuing their education, and 84% said their current occupation was related to their SUNY Oneonta major.
In 2020-21, SUNY Oneonta awarded $5.7 million in scholarships and on average, students who graduated in 2020 had $3,800 less student loan debt than the national average.
NYCM named "Best Place to Work"
NYCM Insurance has been ranked among the 2022 Best Companies to Work for In New York, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized. Created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group, the statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in New York, according to a media release from the insurance company. Of the 75 companies selected based on a two-part assessment of company policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics, and employee experience, NYCM ranked 11th in the Large Employer category.
“It is truly an honor to accept this award for the fifth year running,” NYCM Insurance President and CEO Cheryl Robinson said in the release. “Since day one, we have strived to maintain an environment where our employees have felt empowered and valued, and this award speaks to that. We are so thankful to our staff, not only for this recognition, but for the dedication and care they display to our customers and each other every day.”
NYCM employs more than 850 people, the release said. It was selected as the inaugural winner of Commerce Chenango’s “Culture Creator” award in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.