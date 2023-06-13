Otsego County has announced the opening of the fifth round of grants awarding $300,000 through its Microenterprise Program to new and existing businesses. According to a media release, the program goal is to create jobs by encouraging start-up businesses and aiding expansion of existing businesses, including agricultural microenterprise.
Awards have previously been made to 35 business and creating 40 full-time jobs, the release said.
There are four qualifications:
• Eligible applicants are sole proprietors or business owners of five or fewer employees.
• Applicants complete small business training classes (offered in Oneonta twice a year).
• Funding requests may be up to $35,000 and must have a 10% match by the applicant.
• There are income parameters which must be met by the sole proprietor/owners or the employees who will be hired for the jobs being created.
Funding is competitive. New businesses are encouraged. Eligible expenses include inventory, machinery, equipment, furniture and fixtures, among others. Acquisition, construction or renovation expenses are not eligible funding requests.
Applications for Microenterprise Funding under the program may be emailed, sent or delivered to the Otsego Now office by 5 p.m. Monday, July 31. The address is 189 Main St., Suite 500, Oneonta, NY, 13820.
Those who would like to receive notification of the upcoming Small Business Training classes in Oneonta should contact Michelle Catan at mcatan@binghamton.edu or 607-777-5763.
Applications and guidelines for income eligibility are available for download at otsegonow.com.
