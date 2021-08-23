Chamber Connections: Chamber can help your business connect the dots

As we begin to close out the summer, a focus on strategies The Otsego County Chamber has developed for regional economic development is at the forefront.
Excitement and buzz around the positioning of Otsego County to bring people to our area to work, enjoy our quality of life, and start business is at its peak! The chamber and all the region’s collaborative economic partners are focused, but we must join forces cohesively in this effort to maximize results.
We have the ability with creativity, collaboration and, most importantly, the drive and determination to fight for Otsego County to partake in this piece of the economic pie that is available. Otsego County needs all hands on deck for this, and now is the time to avoid fragmentation of the groups working toward many of the same goals.
This is a call to action that the chamber is asking all groups with missions and works in progress to come to the table. Reach out to us and let us help connect the dots so we can build on our economic opportunities together without duplicating efforts, but instead complimenting each of our organization’s skill sets and expertise to attain a common goal.
Membership is growing every day and people are clearly excited about the value of a membership with the chamber. Listening to people and the ideas for business and economic growth opportunities for our area has been so positive. Every meeting and interaction is solution focused and, we have amazing leaders in this region with great ideas.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce’s approach is simple: we will do anything to support, advocate and connect the dots to help in the success of the ideas presented to us. If you haven’t experienced this personally, reach out and see for yourself as economic development is not easy, it requires stamina and the will to fight to attain goals. Don’t forget we are not the only region competing for these opportunities. Let us be your ally and let’s build Otsego County’s economic landscape together!
Chamber updates
We continue to hold weekly webinars to provide information on the Small Business Recovery Grant — every Monday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m.. They are free. Find out if you are eligible for the $5,000 to $50,000 available per business.
We celebrated a new business on Main Street this month — Cabral’s Caribbean Store at 300 Main St. A ribbon cutting and grand opening was on Aug. 13. Stop down anytime and welcome them and see what great things they are providing the community!
There is still time to sign up for the 35th annual Golf Classic. It’s on Aug. 27 at the Oneonta Country Club. Register today!
The Women’s Empowerment group will meet again via Zoom at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. You do not have to be a woman to join this group! The topic will be “Workforce Needs,” tying in with the forum held in July. Share your stories and learn from each other. Register for these events at www.otsegocc.com, upcoming events.
The Workforce Needs Forum, held on July 27, was solution-focused and productive. We want to personally thank all the diverse businesses, organizations and individuals who participated and, of course, our elected officials for their input and firm commitment to support business sustainability and growth in our region. Many conversations, ideas and connections were made that day, and the hard work is just beginning.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate NBT Bank as our Spotlight Member of the Month. NBT began in 1856 in Norwich and has grown to 150 branches in six states. It continues to provide the same hometown banking experience with knowledgeable staff from the community and works to help residents and businesses thrive. We are excited to highlight all the services NBT Bank provides and what it does for the communities in the region.
Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the most up to date information we have available.
Please reach out to us to learn more about the value proposition of a membership with The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Let your voice be heard through our organization and together we can build on the assets here in Otsego County fostering economic growth!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
