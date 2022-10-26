Editor’s note: This editorial originally ran in the Plattsburgh Press-Republican. We agree with its sentiments.
Candidate debates have been a staple of our political system for centuries, but sadly, it seems that some candidates are now looking to avoid them at all costs.
Election coverage by media outlets ranges from in-depth candidate profiles, one-on-one sit-down interviews, news conference coverage and many other reports featuring what the candidates are doing or saying. Voters have myriad opportunities to hear what candidates think and have to say. They can tune into television commercials, listen to radio advertisements, read glossy pamphlets, follow candidates on social media or meet them face to face when they come knocking door to door or appear at public events.
They can also read about candidates and the issues surrounding their races right here in the Press-Republican. Political coverage is vital as it gives voters a chance to absorb information about the candidates provided by neutral media outlets so they can make up their own minds about who they want to vote for.
But there is something to be said for watching two, or more, candidates square off in a live debate.
Debates offer candidates an opportunity to connect with voters in a way that the rest of the campaign trail doesn’t. They are forced to think on their feet under hot lights, and the forum gives voters a great chance to see candidates perform under pressure.
Often times, it is the last chance for candidates to make their pleas to voters and show how prepared they are. Even though most debates wind up scored as a draw, people still want to see them, and they deserve to see them. Debates are also a chance for a candidate to royally screw up.
We’ve seen some interesting debate moments in recent years that have left an impression on voters.
Of course perhaps the most famous debate was in 1960 when Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off against Democrat John F. Kennedy in the presidential debate. In one of the first nationally televised debates, Nixon looked old and tired, while Kennedy came across as young and fresh. Kennedy won the election.
Other memorable debate moments include President Ronald Reagan admonishing Democrat Walter Mondale with, “there you go again,” in the 1984 presidential debate; Democrat Lloyd Bentson telling Republican Dan Quayle that he is “no John Kennedy,” in the 1988 vice presidential debate; President George H.W. Bush getting caught looking at his watch as if he had better things to do in the 1992 presidential debate with Democrat Bill Clinton and Independent Ross Perot, and in 2000 during the Senate debate in New York between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Rick Lazio when Lazio walked across the stage and waved a piece of paper in Clinton’s face.
That move did not sit well with women voters. Lazio lost by a lot. There have been several efforts to organize debates for all local races by interested parties, but in most cases, at least one of, or both of the candidates have balked for a variety of reasons.
It’s hard to believe that they couldn’t work something out, and makes one wonder what they have to hide.
The only debate we’ve seen so far on the local political scene featured State Senate candidates incumbent Republican Dan Stec and Democratic challenger Jean Lapper. Both appeared in a debate on Mountain Lake PBS that aired last night and again today and tomorrow.
Several candidates did participate in an open candidates forum in Plattsburgh recently, which was valuable, but it was not a debate format.
Kudos to those candidates who have participated in debates and open forums. We hope those who are ducking them will have a quick change of heart in the final two weeks of the campaign.
The voters deserve it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.