Voters in many area villages will go to the polls on Tuesday, March 21, to elect mayors and village trustees. The deadline for candidates to file was Tuesday, Feb. 14.
We spoke to village clerks across Otsego County and received the following information about candidates who had filed petitions. Some clerks were not available.
Cooperstown
Village trustee: Joseph Membrino (incumbent), George Fasanelli.
Milford
Mayor: Brian Pokorny (incumbent); village trustee: Michael Strong (incumbent).
Otego
Mayor: Ernest Kroll (incumbent)
Richfield Springs
Village trustee: Fred Culbert, Lucas Vanriper (incumbent).
Unadilla
Village trustee: Democrat candidates — Dwight Mott, Kaleigh Barber, Jacqueline Carey; Independent Candidates — Carl G. French, Christopher J. Price.
