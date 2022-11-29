COOPERSTOWN — The return of what has been described as “one of the region’s best-loved holiday traditions,” Candlelight Evening, will take place with extended hours from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to organizers, the museum’s landscape “will be adorned with greenery and aglow with hundreds of luminaries.”
Real jingle bells will add to the event, as horses dressed in harness bells pull wagons carrying visitors through the museum’s grounds.
Complimentary wassail made with local cider will be available at a bonfire on the tavern green — warming in kettles over open fires and served throughout the event.
Craft activities for children will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and St. Nicholas will visit from 2 to 6 p.m., both in the museum’s Louis C. Jones Center.
The Empire State Carousel will be open throughout the event.
Readings of the classic story ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas will be held every half-hour from 2 to 5 p.m. in the schoolhouse.
Also in the Louis C. Jones Center in the Main Barn, visitors may practice caroling from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. and interact with Ebenezer Scrooge while reading lines from the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” from 5 to 6 p.m. and learn a traditional reel or folk dance from 6 to 7 p.m.
From 2 to 6: 30 p.m. music of the season will be performed by Ah-Coopella and folk singer/songwriter Kevin McKrell in Cornwallville Church. A full performance schedule is available online at FarmersMuseum.org.
A sing-along with the cast of the museum’s upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol” will be available on the porch of Bump Tavern from 5 to 5:30 and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to join in the caroling at any time through the evening in the midst of the museum’s candle-lit historic buildings.
Tickets are limited and only available online through Eventbrite.com. A link to it is available at FarmersMuseum.org. Tickets are $15 for adults 13 to 64; $12.50 for seniors 65 and older; $6 for juniors 7 to 12; and children 6 and younger will be admitted for free.
A free shuttle service will start at 2:30 p.m. from several parking areas in Cooperstown, including the Yellow trolley lot, Clark Sports Center and Cooperstown Elementary School.
