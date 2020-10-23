Chad McEvoy candidate questionnaire

Name: Chad McEvoy
Age: 46
Hometown and current residence: Seattle, Washington, and Westford
Party affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
I currently work as a Project Manager at SUNY Oneonta and am a proud member of UUP - United University Professions union. I have spent the majority of my career helping nonprofits such as the American Red Cross and Heifer International grow their capacity. As a volunteer, I have conducted climate change research with the Harvard Department of Forestry. I have also built agricultural databases for USAID-funded projects, for which I was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award by President Obama.
Anything else about you:
As a legislator looking for ideas that will get results for our communities, I will be motivated by compassion first. I will look for solutions that will provide a better quality of life for the greatest number of people in our communities. I will be informed by data, rationality, subject matter experts from all sides, and you, my neighbors.
I believe data and science are vital in making important decisions. I believe in the power of free markets and entrepreneurs to create economic growth, and that the government shouldn’t burden small businesses with unnecessary regulations.
Why are you running?
If we want to be in a position to fix our problems, we need more political power for our rural communities. We also need to be clear-eyed about where that power resides—with whichever party holds the majority in Albany. The majority controls the legislative agenda. The majority controls the allocation of resources. We need someone who can work within the Democratic majority in the New York State Assembly to get things done for our communities.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
Right now, the state is facing a fiscal crisis that is impacting basic services from keeping our roads plowed to funding our schools. We are going to need to generate revenue and make difficult decisions about spending. I would look at both sides of the equation, including ways to generate revenue from the financial industry, large corporations and the wealthiest
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
I believe the wealthiest, big corporations and Wall Street need to pay their fair share. They benefit from good schools, working roads, services and infrastructure. But right now, they use loopholes and gimmicks to pay a lower percentage of income than the rest of us. That is not a sustainable system. Let’s create a level playing field so that everyone in New York can have a fair shot at success.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
That is precisely why we need to send more upstate Democrats to the Assembly. They currently hold a super majority and do not need to engage Republicans to get work done. As an upstate Democrat, I’ll be able to work inside the majority to advocate for upstate issues and bring resources back to the district, which my Republican counterparts will be unable to do.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
I believe that in the beginning of a crisis, it’s important to empower the executive with the ability to make quick decisions, but once that crisis is no longer acute, we must return to a system of checks and balances with the legislature taking on its responsibilities. I believe that we have been in that phase for many months and the legislature needs to do its job.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
I would like to see investments in green energy. Upstate has the opportunity to become the battery for the state but we must make sure it is not a repeat of the watershed where we provide the resource without upstate benefitting appropriately and materially from doing so.
Anything you’d like to add?
I know that I am a long shot candidate. This gerrymandered district was designed to make it that way. It also means the incumbent doesn’t have to work very hard to keep his seat, which means we all get less representation than we deserve. I have to work so incredibly hard to get elected, and if elected, I will have to work even harder to keep your vote. I believe the voters deserve someone who has to work hard for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.