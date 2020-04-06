Chamber Connections: Chamber promoting business that open during pandemic

The Chamber has been working on building our resources around the novel coronavirus, referred to as COVID-19, to keep our membership and community informed of businesses that are able to remain open.
What I have witnessed over the past few weeks has been such a bright light of amazing and dedicated community members that are compassionate, caring people serving one another. The help they are providing will ensure recovery is faster and more robust in our region.
I am so grateful to the every day heroes within our community who are our frontline workers helping our county respond to this pandemic. My sincere thanks go out to every health care worker, EMT, police officer, firefighter, grocer, pharmacist, transportation services, store clerk, mail carrier, takeout cook, hospital, building cleaner, teacher, child care worker, mental health professional and all our local elected officials. You are stepping up and are making a positive impact every day.
I applaud Gov Andrew Cuomo for his composed and factual response to the coronavirus pandemic and providing hopeful news during his daily briefings. In addition to this hopeful news, city of Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig has been very supportive of the business community and in regular communication with the Chamber offering assistance, understanding the business needs and provides weekly live virtual update to all the residents in city of Oneonta.
I thank Sen. James Seward for his dedication and hard work this legislative session and for his tireless advocacy for businesses. The Chamber has named Sen. Seward as the recipient of the Eugene Bettiol Jr. Citizen of the Year Award. This celebration of this honor was to have taken place this May and will be rescheduled to take place later this summer.
Special thanks to Otsego County Board Chair David Bliss, Meg Kennedy and the entire hard working Board of Representatives who have created a Coronavirus Preparedness Task Force and have appointed our County Treasurer Allen Ruffles to head this task force.
Adding to this all-star line up of dedicated leaders, I thank Congressman Antonio Delgado who leads a regional Small Business Advisory committee that Jody Zakrevsky, Otsego Now CEO, and I proudly serve on for our area. I would like to reassure businesses that we are all here for you working collectively bringing as many resources as we can in support of business and future economic prosperity.
Here are some of the things we are doing right now to assist you:
Please take a few minutes to fill out this Otsego County Economic Business Impact Survey, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/otsegocovid19impact , to help us better understand the needs of our local business community during the COVID-19 crisis. We want to help you and the local business community in every way we can. We need your help in assessing the depth of the ongoing damage done by the COVID-19 crisis. By completing this economic impact survey, you’ll be providing the county with information that we can share with legislators, the media and each other to understand our collective needs.
ark Drenk of Sweet Home Productions created SupportOtsego.com. Any business that has an online connection to customers is listed and linked free. All that’s needed is to visit the website and fill in the form to add your business.
The Chamber created our COVID-19 Business Resource Guide, which is now available and will be updated regularly at http://otsegocc.com/covid-19-compiled-resources/.
Make sure you respond to the 2020 Census. Invitations to complete the Census have started to arrive in New Yorkers’ mailboxes, and this year you can respond online. Everyone living in New York counts. A complete tally of all New Yorkers is crucial in determining how the state receives federal funds for infrastructure, education, public health and more. You can fill it out without having to leave your house.
While these are difficult and uncertain times, you are never alone. We are here. Let me know how we can help. Email me at baheegan@otsegocc.com.
Barbara Ann Heegan is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
