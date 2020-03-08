Chamber Connections: Leadership matters in all organizations

The Leadership Otsego Class of 2020 is well on its way learning about all the important aspects of our county and the great leaders within our county who are dedicated, talented, compassionate and engaged to move our region forward every day.
Most recently, Leadership Otsego had the opportunity to learn about public safety within the city of Oneonta with our excellent guest presenters, Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner and Oneonta Assistant Fire Chief Jim Maloney.
The community involvement and engagement of all our police officers and city firefighters and EMS is exemplary for what they all add to our community while on and off duty. They all add to our quality of life, as it was clear that these public safety professionals love this community and have the necessary traits for success for the demands of their jobs.
The everyday traits that make them important leaders in our community include integrity, physical fitness, communication, flexibility and adaptability, dedication and being a team player. Thank you to the entire city of Oneonta Police and Fire Department for the outstanding work you do on behalf of our community in keeping it safe and protected at all times.
Leadership Otsego also was graciously hosted on the Hartwick College campus by President Dr. Margaret Drugovich, where the class was immersed in the warm welcoming culture on Hartwick College campus that included a tour of the new Clark Simulated Nursing Lab in Smith Hall, Hartwick’s simulated nursing initiatives are expanding.
Complementing the power of the new Clark Simulated Nursing Lab, an adjacent wing will be converted to replicate a hospital floor. This space will be structured to allow for hands-on instruction in a variety of medical specialties, such as geriatrics, pediatrics, medical-surgical and obstetrics.
Simulated nursing education aligns with the Hartwick225 objective of advancing innovation in learning. We also toured The Hartwick College Center for Craft Food & Beverage, which is a resource for testing and education that supports small and mid-sized breweries, malthouses, farms and other craft food and beverage producers.
We would like to thank all the presenters at Hartwick College that made for an enriching experience: William Ehmann, provost and vice president Academic Affairs; Paula Lee Hobson, vice president of College Advancement; Erica Holoquist, Nursing Sim Lab coordinator; Aaron MacLeod, director CCFB; Lisa A. Iannello, director of Corporate Foundation.
Leadership matters and is a process by which we create movement and constructive, adaptive change; establish direction, align people and motivate as well as inspire one another.
****
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce now in its 34th year of operation has new headquarters at 31 Main St. in Oneonta. Formerly the Colone Professional Building, this new location is a multi-tenant building in a prime, convenient location in the historic Sixth Ward of downtown Oneonta. The building offers ground-floor access for members and patrons and includes a private entrance on the northwest side of the building. Ample off-street parking is available at the rear of the building. We have an increase in events and trainings we offer, averaging about 25 to 35 participants at a time, we have outgrown our existing space. This new space will accommodate staff, our volunteers, chamber committees and college interns that volunteer and work in our office on various chamber activities and projects.
Once we are fully settled in, we will invite Chamber members and the general public to an open house later this spring. We want to share our excitement about the possibilities this new location offers to us. The chamber’s telephone number will remain the same, 607-432-4500. Mail can be sent to The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 18, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Barbara Ann Heegan is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.