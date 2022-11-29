Federal officials said a Chenango County man was sentenced to prison after his conviction on drug and weapons charges.
According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Jonas Whaley, 37, of Chenango County, was sentenced Monday to 87 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Whaley's hometown was not listed.
As part of his earlier guilty plea, Whaley admitted that he possessed 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it. Whaley further admitted that he possessed two pistols and a revolver, "which he used in furtherance of his drug trafficking to protect himself, the drugs he planned to distribute, and drug proceeds," the release said.
U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also ordered Whaley to serve a four-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release and the forfeiture of $3,600 in drug proceeds.
This case was investigated by ATF, the state Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.
