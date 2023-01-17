The Chenango County Historical Society announced Tuesday it has received grants totaling $50,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. NYSCA has awarded $90 million since spring 2022 to artists and organizations across the state, according to a media release.
“As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in the release. “This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”
“We are immensely grateful to Gov. Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as the Chenango County Historical Society are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy,” said Mara Manus, NYSCA executive director. “As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state.”
“Thanks to this extraordinary financial investment, the future of our organization is very promising, indeed,” said CCHS Executive Director Jessica Moquin. “Being a recipient of this funding is extremely inspiring and affirming. This tremendous support ensures that the unique cultural heritage of Chenango County will continue to be shared and celebrated.”
After a strategic planning process, CCHS recently “shifted its focus from solely a curator of local history to a community partner, an educational resource, and a regional destination,” the release said. “The museum’s reaffirmed mission — to lead and support the advancement of research, education, and enjoyment of Chenango County history — is guiding the organization as it works to accomplish the goals identified in this strategic plan.”
First established in 1939, CCHS is “the primary organization dedicated to actively and comprehensively preserving the history of Chenango County,” the release said.
