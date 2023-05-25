The city of Oneonta will get a big grant to rehabilitate a Dietz Street building.
According to a May 25 media release from the city, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on May 22 the city has been awarded a $900,000 grant, through the Restore New York Communities Initiative, to assist with the rehabilitation of the Fred VanWie Building at 14-18 Dietz Street. The project will create four affordable residential units on the second floor, as well as a workshare space that may be used by tenants of the building or local makers as an office or conference area, the release said. The main floor will be redeveloped into three commercial tenant spaces.
The additional public funding will leverage $275,000 previously dedicated to the project by the city through its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Downtown Improvement Fund, which was established with the goal of rehabilitating downtown upper-floor housing. The remainder of the project will be funded by the building owners, Wayne and Rebecca Carrington, with an estimated $625,000 of private investment, according to the release.
“I know I speak for everyone in the city of Oneonta when I offer my deepest thanks to Governor Hochul for her support of our housing efforts," Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said in the release. "The development of our long underutilized upper floors will allow us to welcome new neighbors and further enhance the vitality of our downtown. Thanks as well, to the Carringtons for their continuing commitment to Oneonta. You are enriching our lives and our quality of place — and we appreciate it.”
“The city of Oneonta is excited to have the opportunity to support local developers, such as the Carringtons, in their efforts to expand their businesses within our vibrant downtown area," Stephen Yerly, deputy community development director, said. "Further, the revitalization of a historic structure like the VanWie Building, breathes new life into our community and encourages a walkable urban center.”
“We are thankful for the guidance and strategic partnership the city and state have extended to us in meeting the challenges of restoring the historic Fred VanWie building," Wayne Carrington said. "There are a number of strategies that cities and property owners can use to address aging downtown properties; although difficult, time consuming, and costly, we believe bringing properties like 14 - 18 Dietz back to life is critically important to downtown revitalization. Our historic downtown corridors are more than links to the past, they represent future economies, and are a key measure of an area’s quality of life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.