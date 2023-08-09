A water project in Oneonta's Sixth Ward is entering a new phase.
Installation of new water services has begun on the section of new water main between Ann Street and Main Street, according to a media release from the city. The new service line installations will continue for the remainder of this week and through next week. The contractor will deliver notification letters to the doorways of the properties that will be affected each day.
Only very minimal water service interruption is anticipated while the new pipes are connected to existing pipes. Those who notice any major changes in water service should contact the city as soon as possible.
For questions or concerns related to the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
