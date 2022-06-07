The Oneonta Housing Commission will be revamped after the commission failed to accomplish anything since it was formed last year.
During Monday night's Oneonta Common Council meeting Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked Mayor Mark Drnek about the status of the housing commission.
During the May 17 meeting, Council Member Scott Harrington, Sixth Ward, updated the council about about the Housing Commission. “It’s been a waste of time,” he said, and this was the most positive thing he had to say about the commission.
Harrington reported that the commission has been arguing about who should leading their work rather than accomplishing any work. The commission has had three elected chairs in the eight months since the body was formed, but has only referred one item to the council, he said.
Carson said during the May 17, meeting, that he was was offended that the commission had discussed selecting its third chair based on the age of the person, which he called both wrong and illegal.
“What transpired at the last meeting was completely unprofessional and inappropriate. The city residents deserve better than that,” Harrington said.
The council discussed disbanding the commission and starting over, but then Drnek proposed that he meet individually with each member to see if he could help resolve their internal differences and get them refocused on their work.
Drnek said during the June 6 meeting he had talked to everyone on the commission and asked everyone on the city's Housing Commission to resign except the chair.
He said Tuesday, the commission was not "getting anything done, while the city was experiencing a housing crisis."
He said the commission was set up under the previous administration and said he wanted to put his stamp on the commission. He said during the meeting, he wanted to put his managerial skills to work in overseeing the commission. He then proposed creating seven ad hoc working groups, each tasked with its own goal and the leader of the group would be a member of the commission.
During the June 6, meeting Harrington said he would like to come off the housing commission so it started fresh. Drnek said he appointed Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, to be the council's representative on the commission.
