The first level of the city of Oneonta parking garage will be closed from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 24, for cleaning, according to a media release from the city.
Also, the city will replace a hydrant on Center Street beginning around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Work is scheduled to conclude by 5 p.m.
Center Street will be closed from Taft Avenue to Draper Street. Drivers should follow all temporary traffic control devices.
When water is restored, residents may experience a change in water color or pressure. According to the release, it is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.
