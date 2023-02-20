The city of Oneonta Housing Commission is looking for older residents to fill out a survey.
According to a media release, the commission has created several work groups to help address housing challenges in the community. As part of the senior housing work group, a survey is being distributed “to gain better understanding of what type(s) of housing options adults are interested in as they age and what is needed to make these options available in our community.” In addition to traditional models of senior apartments or long-term care facilities, there are other potential models such as home sharing, the village model, Naturally Occurring Retiring Communities (NORCs), home modification or rehab work so residents can age in place, and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), better known as in-law suites, the release said.
Oneonta residents, age 50 and older, are asked to complete the survey by March 1 at https://tinyurl.com/mtj2pec2
Paper surveys are also available and can be obtained at the Office for the Aging at 242 Main Street or the Huntington Memorial Library, or by calling OFA at 607-547-4232 for a survey to be mailed.
Residents are encouraged to forward and share with their networks and encourage friends, family, neighbors, colleagues, customers, etc., to complete the survey, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.