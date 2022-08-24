The city of Oneonta will continue working on replacing a hydrant on Center Street on Thursday. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., according to a media release. Center Street will be closed from Taft Avenue to Draper Street. Drivers should obey all temporary traffic control devices.
When water is restored, residents may experience a change in water color or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
Questions or concerns related to the project should be directed to the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.
