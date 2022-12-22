The city of Oneonta DPW will replace a service valve on River Street for Corning Inc., on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
According to a media release, there will be a temporary water outage from around 9 a.m. until work is completed for residents at 274, 270 and 264 River Street.
The road will be closed from the Corning Inc. driveway entrance to the dead end.
After water service is restored, users may experience a change in water color and/or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said.
For more information contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.