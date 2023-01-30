The city of Oneonta’s contractor, R.B. Robinson Contracting, will repair a sewer lateral at 24 West St. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The work is expected to continue through mid-morning on Wednesday Feb. 1.
During that period, traffic will be detoured around West Street except for local traffic and limited access to some side streets. Affected bus stops on West Street (by the Daily Star), Chestnut Street (by Dollar General) and Center and Church streets have been relocated to Church Street at the First United Methodist Church and the north east end of Church Street. Detour signs will be installed and the detour routes will be effective Tuesday morning beginning at 7:00 a.m. Drivers should exercise extreme caution and obey the signs, a media release said.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The city will issue updates or changes as needed.
For information or concerns related to the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
