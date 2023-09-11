A city of Oneonta contractor will connect the new water main on River Street to the existing water main on Burnside Avenue beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to an alert from the city. Residents on Burnside Avenue will be without water until about 10:30 a.m.
Once water is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color and/or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Temporary barricades and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the work zones. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and obey all signs and flaggers.
For information or to express concerns related to the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
