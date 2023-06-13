COOPERSTOWN — Clark Foundation President Jane Forbes Clark recently announced that the board of directors approved first-year college scholarship grants to nearly 200 area students, totaling $711,300.
According to a media release, students receive Clark Foundation Scholarships based on academic achievement, citizenship qualities and service to their communities and schools. Nearly 700 students enrolled in institutions of higher learning will be eligible for renewal of Clark Foundation grants for the next academic year.
The Foundation anticipates providing more than $4.1 million in scholarships for the coming year.
Nearly 15,000 students having participated in the program since its inception in 1961.
A list of recipients of initial grants for the 2023-24 academic year follows.
BOCES OAOC – Milford
Savannah Marie Ackley, Carrie Baker, Kyle Barringer, Chase Edward Burkhart, Ashley Nicole Camano, Jesse Alejandro Castillo-Cruz, Dustin Ryan Coe, Maralina Furlan, Amberly Rose Galbreth, Lillian Beth Gallup, Daniela Barreno Garcia, Brandon Jeffrey Gardner, Joseph Thomas Geiskopf, Elizabeth Dorothy Gerster, Shannon Hartwell, Michael Iannelli, Katrena Elaine Kendrick, Brady Michael Law, Kirsten Ann McAdams, Ty Matthew McKinney, Emily Norine Morell, Felix Palmer, William Matthew Pernat, Abigail T. Platt, Haylee L. Poliseno, Amber Marie Reilly, Trevor Anton Schneider, Jade Thalheimer, and Meredith Wilson.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School
Julianna Frances Abbruzzese, Chase Benson, Ariana Elizabeth Bosc, Kyra Faith Cornelia, Lilia Estrada, Jeremiah Hillhouse, Sydney Rose Kukulech, Ivan Anthony Latella-Chicaiza, Joleen Camille Lusk, Lydia Victoria Lusk, Arianna Mosenson, and Cheney Kathleen West.
Cooperstown Central School
Benjamin Orion Agostino, Ava Dorothy Caporali, Crystal Renee Castle, Hannah Rose Craig, Hope Elizabeth Davis, Colby Thomas Diamond, Elizabeth Mary Dykstra, Jeana Daphne Geertgens, Lilly Kathleen Grady, Natalie Cedar Hanson, Frederick John Danger Hodgson, Simon Reid Hurysz, Sofia Rain Ingalls, Claire Mairead Jensen, William David Maxell Jones, Joanna Jose, Haley Madison Kehoe, Savannah Leann Kirkby, Ethan Thomas Kukenberger, Allison Renee LaFond-Fassett, Keegan Richard Leboffe, Henry Christian Loeffler IV, Leah McCrea, Elena Meckel, Delaney Merwin, Andrew Mulligan, Meghan Thomasina Niles, Addeline Belle Pernat, Malachi Sciallo, Danielle Patricia Seamon, Nina Vasquez, Braeden Elizabeth Victory, Anne Elizabeth Everly Walker, Oliver John Wasson, and Bryson Timothy Whitaker.
Edmeston Central School
Thomas Bennett, Arissa E. Bolton, Conor Cole, Collin Shae McEnroe, Kyle John Ough, Colby James Smith, and Ella Ruth Tomlins.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School
Hannah Lilley Bonczkowski, MacKenzie Ray Cherry, Carly M. Davis, Corbin I. Demmon, Kendra M. Hammond, Fiona Madeline Held, Megan Aurore Perrine, Bianca T. Plows, Ella Reese Stockdale, Kali M. Wilcox, and Brian William Wilson.
Laurens Central School
Gabriela Jinnette Andrades, Aiden JC Armenti, Diedre-Mae J. Ecker, James Louis Gaglia, Justin Matthew LaPilusa, Brock Anthony Lewis, Sierra Taylor Rondeau, and Anthony James Rotolo.
Milford Central School
Taylor Elizabeth Beckley, Jacob Michael Burkhart, Tess Elizabeth Clapper, Grace Elisabeth Cohn, Jack Edmonds, Aundrea Isabella Paffenroth-Olmsted, Alexia Tatiana Pino, Laney Isabella Price, Gabriella Angeline Saggese, Julianna Catherine Stanley, and Sophia Oleta Swatling.
Morris Central School
Garrett Andrew Aikins, Joshua J. Benjamin, Kiernan John Burke, Jonathan Edward Child, Ethan Montgomery Franklin, Kayla V. Hoffman, Justine M. Norton, Thomas Aaron Pondolfino, Carissa Jane Richards, Madeline Louise Schiller, Jason J. Strain, Hannah Elizabeth Swayer, and Lincoln Jeffrey Kenneth Waffle.
Mount Markham Central School
Abbie Laura Ainslie, Joseph Charles Barney, Julie Anne Battisti, Mason Richard Beigh, Lydia Marie Bowee, Samuel Brutsky, Derek Edward Case, Leah Rose Coffin, Ryan Thomas Denton, Caroline Ashley Entwistle, Sara Abigail Entwistle, Ken Escamilla, Kevin James Gates, Rachel Emily Harris, Nathan James Hartman, Hailee Hilts, Ethan Daniel Howard, Shaun Michael Jones, Liam Joseph Kulczak, Klarissa Helena Lewosko, Benjamin Grant Lohmann, William Kevin Lunny, Bryce Lynch, Mackenzie Roth, Morgan Taylor Sayers, Angel Tehya Testa, and Darien Jae Williams.
Owen D. Young Central School
Trinity S. Darling, Evan Hadley Davis and Steven Skyler Teleki.
Richfield Springs Central School
Kalen Riley Barnhart, Maura Lane Buck, Jordan C. Diliberto, Emily Marie Diotte, Lauren Rileigh Johnson, Isabel Marie Pino Luz, John Michael Pavuk, and Margaret Rose Worobey.
Schenevus Central School
Angelina Olympia Competiello, Sophia Delaire D’Ambrosio, Jonathan Bernard Deitchman, Taylor Nicole Knapp, Alexis Joslyn LaPre, Samantha Audrey Osborne, and Benjamin J. Schecter.
Worcester Central School
Sophia Evelynn Adams, Tyler Michael Beverland, Maurisa Lynn Ebert, Rylee Nicole Falcone, Connor Mason Fancher, Alexis Rose Howell-Manon, Elizabeth Jane Odell, Gwenivere Kay Race, Anna Grace Serdy, and Makenna Leigh Ventuleth.
