4-H DOG AND HANDLER COURSE
Otsego County 4-H will offer a dog and handler course for youths interested in learning how to work with their dogs in a hands-on and fun learning environment.
The six-week program will include lessons on responsibility, communication, patience, and sportsmanship, and will be focused on beginner dog sports for rally, obedience, agility and showmanship.
Dogs and handlers will be taught foundational skills that build techniques that are clear and kind and use positive reinforcement.
A mandatory orientation class will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
The fee for the course is $40.
Participating dogs must be at least 3 months old. Youths must be at least 8 years old.
Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events, call 607-547-2536, ext. 225, or email Teresa Adell at tla47@cornell.edu for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.