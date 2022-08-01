JON STEIN WORKSHOP
Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown will welcome Jonathan Stein back to the Clay Studio to demonstrate and talk about some of his new works from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13.
According to a media release, Stein, a potter and educator from Cincinnati, Ohio, will demonstrate how he makes his texture roulettes and participants with make their own to be fired and taken home. Stein has a Master of Fine Arts degree from Utah State University.
Teaching opportunities and artist-in-residencies have allowed him to be able to travel throughout the country where he works to improve the quality of life of his students through creative experiences with clay in as diverse a community as possible.
Preregistration is required with the $50 per person payment before Wednesday, Aug. 10.
A notebook, pen, drink/ and snack should be brought to the class.
Email Adam at gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
