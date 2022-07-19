PLEIN AIR PAINTING
Cooperstown area studio artist Mary Nolan will lead a five-week workshop of plein air painting from 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays starting July 31.
According to a media release from Fenimore Art Museum, presented in conjunction with the exhibit, Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water, students will seek to interpret similar themes of light, air, water, and reflections, while painting on the rear lawn of Fenimore Art Museum overlooking Otsego Lake.
Some painting experience is necessary, but plein air painting is not. Oil or acrylic paint is acceptable. Students will supply their own paints and brushes and the museum will provide canvas/gesso boards and easels.
Registration is available at Eventbrite.com (find a link on the calendar at FenimoreArt.org) at $265 for members or $290.
This project was made possible with the support of Art Bridges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.