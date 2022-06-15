LIFE DRAWING
Life drawing classes will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 and 29, at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown for $15 per session.
Call 607-547-9777 or email gallery@ cooperstownart.com for more information and to register.
OPEN STUDIO
A six week open studio will be held this summer from June 20 to July 29, at Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, open studio allows scheduled times for artists 18 and older to work independently with no instruction.
Open Studio hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
The fee is $130 and includes a bag of clay. The open studio drop-in fee is $30 per session. The studio will be closed Monday, July 4.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information.
