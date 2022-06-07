MODERN LOVE II
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love II, a six-week creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 17 to July 29.
According to a media release, Modern Love II is open to students who have taken a Modern Love course. Participants will continue to study published essays and work weekly on sculpting and refining works to submit to The New York Times Modern Love column and other publications.
Koster’s work has appeared or is forthcoming in River Teeth, Hobart, Lost Balloon, and The New York Times Modern Love column. She has a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction from Columbia University and has taught creative writing in public schools, for nonprofits, and a program for incarcerated women on Rikers Island.
Once registered and paid the $100 fee, instructions will be issued related to joining the class.
Email writersinthe mountains@gmail.com, or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
