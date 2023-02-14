SEED STARTING TIPS
Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers Darleen Fournier and Carol Phelps will present “Seed Starting Tips,” an in-person, hands-on workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, in Otsego County, starting seeds indoors generally runs from mid-February through early May. Participants will find out what to start, when, and what the best practices are for success.
Attendees may bring their own seeds or use the limited supply that will be available. All other supplies and materials will be provided.
The $10 workshop fee will be taken at the door.
The required registration may be made online at cceschoharie-otsego.org/events or by calling 607-547-2536.
