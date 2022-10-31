SMITHY CLAY STUDIO
The following classes are scheduled at Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown.
Intermediate Wheel Throwing will meet from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays from Nov. 7 to Dec. 5.
Creative Clay Constructions: Hand Building with Megan Irving will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 9 to Dec. 7.
Centering the Potter and the Clay with Karla Andela will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from Nov. 9 to Dec. 7.
One-on-One with Eileen Anaia will meet at variable times from Nov. 7 to Dec. 9.
Intro to Wheel Throwing with Adam Jennett will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9.
Fees for all classes will be $150 each with the exception of One-on-One which will be $75. Payment may be made on the first day of class by check, cash or credit card.
Open Studio will also be offered for $90 from Nov. 9 to Dec. 9, with the exception of Nov. 21 to 25, when the Studio will be closed. The open studio drop-in fee is $30 per session
Visit www.smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio- for scheduled times to work independently.
Email gallery@smithyarts.com for more information and to register for classes.
MAKING THE CUT – A CHAINSAW COURSE FOR WOMEN
A chainsaw workshop limited to 12 women will be taught at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, by Nathan Waterfield at Thayer Farm, Upland Learning Center in Springfield.
According to a media release, the workshop will be presented mostly outdoors. It is designed to teach safe handling of the chainsaw and boost confidence through practical experience. The entry-level course will focus on chainsaw operation and no previous experience is necessary.
Workshop participants will be able to practice chainsaw use in a controlled and supervised small-group environment.
The workshop will provide all safety gear and equipment but participants may choose to bring their own chainsaws or personal protective equipment.
Participants are advised to dress for the weather. Long sleeves, pants, and boots are suggested.
Lunch will be provided.
Visit www.otsegolandtrust.org or call 607-547-2366, ext. 103 for more information and to register.
