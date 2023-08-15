PRINTMAKING FOR CHILDREN
A “Prints Charming” printmaking workshop for children ages 6 to 10 will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 19, at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, the first of two that day to be led by printmaker Matthias Kern.
According to a media release, participants will use color, texture, and pattern to conjure a world of fantasy. Participants will print with stamps, fingers, rollers, and corrugated paper. The pieces will be put together like a jigsaw puzzle to reveal a castle.
The workshop will provide opportunities for youths to develop and deepen artistic skills in printmaking, expanding understanding of Escher’s technical process and opening the door to new artists.
A “Prints in the Enchanted Forest” workshop for children ages 8 to 14 will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants will follow a set of prints through an Enchanted Forest using natural materials and printmaking techniques to conjure a world of dreams and fantasies through stories that may have been read during one’s childhood.
The workshop will provide opportunities for youths to develop and deepen artistic skills in printmaking, printing with natural materials like vegetables, such as a corncob; leaves, bark, grass, etc.
Materials will be included in the cost of both workshops which is $30 for members or $35. There are 10 spaces available in each class.
Both workshops are offered in celebration of the summer exhibit “M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations.”
The required registration may be completed at FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
