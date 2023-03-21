‘Maker’ workshops
A series of “Maker” workshops is scheduled to begin Saturday, April 1, at The Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the workshops will focus gardening, baking, printing, and broom making, and take place Saturdays through April.
The required registration and more information to include class size, workshop descriptions and fees is available at
FarmersMuseum.org or Eventbrite.com.
Questions may be emailed d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org.
Tree and small fruit pruning
Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties will host a “Tree and Small Fruit Pruning” workshop from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 25.
According to a media release, Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture Program Fruit Specialist Laura McDermott will present the workshop. She leads small fruit outreach efforts, serves as a liaison with grower organizations and regularly participates in applied research and demonstration activities.
The workshop will be held weather permitting at Middlefield Orchards at 2274 State Highway 166 in Middlefield.
The $10 per person fee will be payable at the door.
The required registration will be accepted through Thursday, March 23, online at http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/
Appropriate late winter, early spring dress and footwear are recommended. Personal pruning tools may be brought to the workshop.
Contact David Cox at dgc23@cornell.edu for more information.
Cornell climate steward volunteers
Interested volunteers will be virtually trained as Cornell Climate Stewards from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from March 25 to June 8, via Zoom.
According to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, in an effort to support the goals of the state’s Climate Smart Communities program, local climate stewards will spearhead projects in communities in the two counties once they have been trained to plan and implement solutions related to the science and action of climate change.
Climate change science topics that will be covered in the training include impacts, mitigation, adaptation, public communication, interaction with local and state governments, and climate justice. Grant writing will also be addressed.
Once trained, participants will become part of a growing community of Cornell Climate Steward volunteers who share ideas, network and locally support the efforts of the Climate Smart Communities program.
There is $25 registration fee. Scholarships are available. Visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org or call 607-547-2536, ext. 233 or 518-234-4303, ext. 116, or email eac283@cornell.edu for more information and to register.
Trail volunteer training
The Otsego County Conservation Association, in conjunction with Otsego Outdoors, will offer Trail Volunteer Training at Basswood Pond State Forest in Burlington from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
According to a media release, once trained, volunteers will adopt portions of hiking trails at Basswood Pond State Forest, Arnold Lake State Forest, and Milford State Forest. The training will include basic trail maintenance and state Department of Environmental Conservation rules and regulations.
The required registration may be completed at occainfo.org. Registered participants will be instructed where to meet and what to bring.
Visit otsegooutdoors.org, email outdoors@otsego2000.org, or call Peg Odell at Otsego 2000 at 607-547-8881 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.