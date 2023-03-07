GRAFTING FRUIT TREES
Otsego County Master Gardener Volunteer Paul Mendelsohn will present an in-person and online informal discussion about Grafting Fruit Trees, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown and live on Zoom.
According to a media release, the art and science of grafting has been used for centuries, allowing growers to preserve and extend the life of fruiting trees of value. Mendelsohn has experimented with grafting fruit trees for more than 40 years. He will share what has and has not worked for him, guidance about how common tools may be used in grafting and provide participants with fruit tree wood for scions.
Participants are welcome to bring their grafting tools to the presentation but actual grafting will not take place.
The workshop is free and open to the public. The required registration may be completed at https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/.
Call 607-547-2536 for more information.
