INTRODUCTION TO OIL PAINTING
An introduction to oil painting class with Allison Hill-Edgar will begin Monday, Feb. 6, at Templeton Hall at 63 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, students are required to attend from 4 to 8 p.m. on that date and then may attend anytime between 3 and 8 p.m. for the classes scheduled for Feb. 13, 20, 27, and March 6.
The class is for painters of all levels and will focus on learning how to use oil paints and the various mediums, surfaces and tools that are available to them. How to clean and store paint supplies will also be covered.
The fee for the class will be $375. Cooperstown Art Association members will receive a $10 discount.
Email allisonanne@msn.com for more information and to register.
CLAY
Winter clay classes and open studio sessions will be held from Feb. 6 through March 31, at Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown.
Class size will be no fewer than four and no more than eight students.
According to a media release, Introduction to Wheel Throwing with Kris Gildenblatt will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from Feb. 7 to March 2, for $280.
Introduction to Handbuilding with Ann Geiger will meet from 1:0 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 7 to 28, for $150.
Centering the Potter and the Clay with Karla Andela will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 8 to March 29, for $280.
Handbuilding Lidded Boxes and Jars with Megan Irving will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from March 8 to 29, for $150.
Students of all levels may register for One on One with Eileen Anania for $75. Meeting times will vary. Email eileenanania@gmail.com for details.
Open studio sessions will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Fees will range from $30 per session for those who drop-in, to $90 in combination with a class or $180 for open studio only.
Payments may be made on the first day of class by cash, check or credit card.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
