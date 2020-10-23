Claudia Tenney candidate questionnaire

Name: Claudia Tenney
Age: 59
Hometown and current residence: New Hartford
Party affiliation: Republican
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
Claudia Tenney is a Marine mom, who raised her son Trey as a single mother. Trey now serves as a Captain in the US Marine Corps. She co-owns a family-run small manufacturing business founded in 1946 in Sherburne, NY (Chenango County). She is an attorney and published weekly newspapers when she ran Mid-York Press, including the region’s first Black and Latino newspaper and first newspaper in the Bosnian language. She served in the New York State Assembly from 2011- 2016 and the Congresswoman for the 22nd Congressional District of New York from 2017-2019 (115th Congress).
Education:
• B.A., Colgate University, 1983
• Juris Doctorate, Taft College of Law, University of Cincinnati, 1987
Claudia has proven an accomplished and compassionate advocate for her community in her private work and public service. In Congress, she secured tens of millions of dollars in local funding for local projects and grants including $1 million for both the Binghamton Airport and Griffiss as well as the total funding for local government grants (Community Development Block Grants), reversing proposed budget cuts and enacting a major increase in funding.
She is a passionate believer in Made in America, getting tough on China’s cheating and lies, and fighting for middle-class families, seniors, farmers, and veterans. Claudia co-sponsored the legislation to protect people with pre-existing healthcare conditions, authored and championed the SPOONSS Act to boost American manufacturing,
Claudia Tenney Accomplishments in Congress
• Co-sponsored legislation to protect people with pre-existing conditions
• Named “Health Center Supporter” of the year for 2017 by Family Health Network of Central New York for my support of public healthcare
• Named Champion of Health Care Innovation Award American Life Sciences Innovation Council for my advocacy on behalf of those with urgent healthcare needs.
• Opposed budget cuts by Trump Administration to communities: Claudia went to work to ensure that these programs remained in the budget and even secured an additional $10 million for the Community Development Block Grant program.
• Secured nearly $2 million in grants for Griffiss, CDBG funds, Binghamton Airport Grant and local water infrastructure projects.
• Helped secure funding for local fire departments.
• Held countless mobile office hours across the district every month to bring services to people in rural areas who were unable to travel to an office location.
• Claudia’s office responded to over 300,000 inquiries on issues facing NY-22 constituents.
• Started “Congresswoman in Your Classroom” Skype series to bring civics to life in classrooms across the 22nd District.
• When devastating flooding hit Upstate New York, Claudia went to work. She climbed through muddy basements and visited homes and businesses impacted by flooding from Broome County to Oneida County to ensure FEMA and first responders had the information necessary to help property owners get the resources they needed to rebuild their lives.
• Helped to secure the $10,000 SALT deduction in Trump Tax Cuts
Anything else about you:
Rode horses and golfed competitively and like to target shoot and ride her Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Why are you running?
I am a compassionate advocate for our families, our community, and our nation. I am committed to defending our Constitutional principles and America’s values of freedom, self-reliance, and opportunity for all. I fight for the people of Upstate New York – for good-paying jobs, greater freedom, lower taxes, a strong national defense, getting tough on China, and rebuilding America’s manufacturing base. I will work across the aisle for our middle-class families and help get people back to work. And I will always stand with law enforcement who protect and serve our communities, never to defund the police. I will hold China accountable for their lies and misinformation that led to COVID-19 and work to bring back Made in America manufacturing.
What is the biggest issue facing the nation, why, and how would you address it?
This election is about the ultimate direction of our country: do we choose freedom and opportunity for all or do we choose a government first, last, and always approach to healthcare, the economy, and our rights? We must restore the American principles of hard work, self-reliance, and liberty for all. We must empower our citizens to build their own lives and pursuit happiness by reducing government interference in our daily lives, our businesses, and beliefs. A strong and free nation must be able to defend itself and stand up for its values on the world stage, so we must get tough with China and all those that would endanger the lives, livelihoods, and liberties of our citizens. We must also honor those who make America great – the American worker, our law enforcement and military, the small business owners, and the veterans who make our freedom and prosperity possible.
What, if anything, do you think the federal government should have done differently in the response to COVID?
The pandemic shows that we must hold China accountable for its lies, cheating, and stealing. We need to bring back our American manufacturing capacity especially for critical industries like pharmaceuticals, PPE, and medical equipment like ventilators. We need to rebuild our healthcare stockpiles and increase our preparedness for such events in the future. Sadly these supplies were left empty or out of date by the previous Administration.
Do you favor more federal investment in COVID relief?
The federal government must deliver relief for families, workers, small businesses, and farmers. Sadly, the Democratic House of Representatives has failed to do so, instead passing a ban on voter ID, giving illegal immigrants $1,200 stimulus checks, and releasing dangerous prisoners. We need targeted relief for schools and local governments so they can return to normal operations as soon as possible.
What will you do to help bridge the political divide?
I worked across the aisle in Congress and the New York State Assembly to deliver for our communities and will continue to do so – finding common ground with anyone who wants to make positive change for our country and communities. I authored and sponsored over 300 bills in the House and almost every bill I worked on was bipartisan and co-sponsored with a Democratic member.
I worked to help our veterans and hold the VA accountable, bring back jobs to Upstate New York, and deliver tax and regulatory relief to families and small businesses including the SPOONSS Act and the Veterans Entrepreneurship bill to aid veterans in starting their own businesses.
What did you think about Donald Trump’s failure to denounce white supremacy during the first debate?
No answer
Do you think Donald Trump was right to ask Ukraine to investigate the Biden family?
No answer
If confirmed, should Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from any cases that come before the Supreme Court regarding the 2020 election?
No answer
Anything you’d like to add?
No answer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.