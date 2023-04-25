Organizers said Thursday, April 20 more than 1,000 canoe racers are expected for the 61st annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta, scheduled for May 26-28. The regatta is presented by the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce and features canoe racing all weekend as well as entertainment and activities at the General Clinton Park in Bainbridge.
The regatta features the longest one-day flat water canoe race in North America, according to a media release. The 70-mile race on Sunday, May 28, will start at Brookwood Point, two miles north of Cooperstown, and proceed 70 miles on the Susquehanna River to Bainbridge. The race is the first leg of the Triple Crown of Canoe Racing, according to the release.
Other races include Friday night’s generation gap races. Saturday will bring Boy and Girl Scouts from all over the Northeast as well as other youth races. Sunday will feature the Grand Prix relay races from Oneonta, as well as a 12-mile sprint race from Wells Bridge. The General Clinton Park in Bainbridge is home to the finish line for all races.
Friday night will feature the sixth annual Taste of Regatta starting at 6 p.m. in the Main Event Tent, with local food, beverages and entertainment.
Saturday is Kids Day, with Che Chee The Clown, magician Doug Welch and a show by Lily Silly Puppet Theater in the pavilion starting at 1 p.m. There will be activities for kids, as well.
Saturday will also feature a Walk Balloon Activity starting at 4:30 p.m. and tethered hot air balloon rides at 6:30 p.m. both near the main gate with Above All Balloon Rides from Albany. A “balloon glow” is scheduled for 8:30 pm.
Other Saturday events include a wrestling tournament, tractor pulls, an auction of artist-painted Adirondack chairs by the Jericho Arts Council, the Regatta’s Got Talent competition, a comedy show and live music.
In addition, to racing, Sunday will feature a cornhole tournament and a music festival.
The finale for both Saturday and Sunday night will be fireworks, staring at about 10 p.m.
Admission to the park is $10 per carload Saturday and Sunday. Friday parking admission is free.
Complete information including directions, event schedule, race entries, registrations and more is available at www.canoeregatta.org.
