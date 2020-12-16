With a winter storm approaching, expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some of our area, changes to schedules have been made.
The following changes have been announced:
The Village of Milford has issued a snow emergency beginning at 9 p.m. Dec. 16 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17. No vehicles can be parked on village streets or be blocking sidewalks during this time.
The city of Oneonta has lifted parking restrictions on our municipal lots and in the parking garage. All vehicles must be removed from city streets when 2½ inches of snow or more s reached.
The free mobile cancer screening scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the Price Chopper plaza parking lot in Delhi has been postponed.
Charlotte Valley Central School will close at 12:35 p.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 16, and will be closed Thursday, Dec. 17.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
