As a winter storm dropped up to 2 feet of snow across the area overnight. The following changes have been announced:
The following has announced a delay:
The Delhi Campus Child Care Center will open at 9 a.m.
The following schools have announced they will be closed today, with no remote instruction:
Afton Central School.
Andes Central School.
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School.
Charlotte Valley Central School.
Deposit Central School.
Downsville Central School.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
Greene Central School.
Laurens Central School.
Margaretville Central School.
Norwich Central School.
Oneonta City School District.
Oxford Academy and Central School.
Schenevus Central School
Sidney Central School.
South Kortright Central School.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
The following schools will have remote instruction today:
Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES
Unadilla Valley Central School.
Unatego Central School.
Worcester Central School.
Other organizations have announced the following changes:
Otsego Express is closed today.
Chenango County has declared a state of emergency and travel ban.
The Chenango County Office Building is closed.
Delaware Opportunities is closed.
The Village of Milford has issued a snow emergency until 11 a.m. Dec. 17. No vehicles can be parked on village streets or be blocking sidewalks during this time.
The city of Oneonta has lifted parking restrictions on our municipal lots and in the parking garage. All vehicles must be removed from city streets when 2½ inches of snow or more s reached.
The free mobile cancer screening scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the Price Chopper plaza parking lot in Delhi has been postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.