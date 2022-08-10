Students will arrive at area colleges Aug. 24 but, sources said, the preparation for students’ return begins months in advance.
Paul Habernig, executive director of campus vibrancy at Hartwick College, said Hartwick will welcome “just over 400” new students this year, a number he called “right on par … if not more” than usual. Hartwick has roughly 1,200 students total, he said. Habernig noted that, though with the college since 2013, this marked his first year co-chairing “Wick Week.”
“That’s our orientation, but it’s not just orientation; it’s getting people acquainted to the college and finding your affinity and it’s a small part of what we do to prepare,” he said. “A lot of different offices have students come back early to do training – RAs, our residential life staff, peer health – so a lot of these students come back early and we’re working on what trainings we need to do to prepare for them coming back early. I believe we’ll have roughly 300 to 400 students here before we even welcome new studs on the 24th, and returning students come back on the Sunday before classes, the 28th.
“On top of that, we have preparations for faculty … and there’s a lot of work done on that side, too,” Habernig continued. “And there are projects through facilities during the summer, so we kind of have to work backward … to see when we can get things going. It’s a time to look at what we want to make changes on, what processes to improve and where to fix things that are broken. We have a new president … so it’s how to introduce him to our community and there’s a lot of moving pieces and a lot of different angles coming at it. A lot of people do a lot of different things, then come together to see the common thread.”
Planning for Wick Week, Habernig noted, begins in February or March, and “as soon as commencement ends in May, we start meeting every week to put together the schedule and pull everybody together.”
Officials at the State University of New York at Oneonta said their student welcome also represents a multi-departmental effort and months of planning. The college, officials noted, will also welcome new students on Aug. 24, with 1,400 incoming freshmen expected.
“We want our students to engage residentially and programmatically,” Monica Grau, office of student success, said. “Bill (Harcleroad, director of campus activities and leadership) and I are two key people, but it’s a lot of people doing a lot to get ready to welcome students. We probably start planning (orientation) back in March, but we start planning for next year now. It’s all about the students and it’s a whole-college affair. It’s not just the two of us; it really involves everyone, from custodial to athletics to dining to faculty to the president.”
“We’re constantly thinking of the best way to welcome students and get them comfortable with the campus,” Harcleroad echoed.
Harcleroad said incoming students can expect a program-packed welcome week and beyond.
“From a programming point of view, we work really hard to make sure we’re engaging students from Day 1,” he said. “We have big programs every night, through the start of classes, and that never really ends. Right now, mental health is a big thing, so we have Nika King, who plays the mother on ‘Euphoria,’ coming to do a talk about mental health. There’s lots of merchandise and promotional items to get the kids set up. We have Casino Night and the fall concert, then a huge trip to Interskate 88 and you’d be amazed how many students go to that. We work with OPD and buses are running all night long. And we do a bonfire on Labor Day.”
Additional orientation events, he noted, include “A Night in the Union,” welcoming students to Hunt Union; performances by a hypnotist and a magician; and “Pass Through the Pillars,” a tradition spearheaded by Grau.
“The Oneonta Normal School (once at the site of the college) is gone, but the pillars are still there, from 1889,” he said. “So, the freshmen pass through … and it’s incredible to see that grow from something started 15 or 16 years ago.”
“For me, one of the nice things (about Pass Through the Pillars) is it bookends students’ experience,” Grau said. “Before they graduate, they do a champagne toast just before passing through the pillars, so it’s pretty special. And all our new students will get a red T-shirt and take a big group photo just before passing through.”
Sources said, thanks to several factors, orientations at both area colleges will be expanded this year.
“We have a brand-new convocation ceremony for students,” Harcleroad said. “We have a new-ish president and it is something Dr. Cardelle wanted to see happen. It will be a truly formal welcome, with faculty wearing their gowns and starting the whole process of what it means to be at a college or university and how that’s different from a high school.
“And we’re really excited to return to a two-part orientation this year,” he continued. “We decided about seven years ago to just switch to August orientation.” This year, he and Grau said, students could choose to do Day 1 of orientation in July or August, with all students coming together for Day 2 and Day 3.
“We wanted to make sure students were connecting with their peers and their reasons for coming to Oneonta, as well as connecting with their academic goals and their majors and faculty,” Grau said. “It’s a new format, started this year.”
“What’s different about this year than the last two or three is that COVID is not at the forefront,” Habernig said. “Last year, it was about testing and masks and, this year, we’re realizing it’s still an issue but it’s not guiding our planning. So, we are actually going back to 2019 for check-in and programs, though in my experience, what we’ve done every year is different, because we have a different challenge in front of us.”
Challenges, sources said, are part of what make the work of welcoming students so meaningful.
“The biggest piece is the training,” Harcleroad said. “The residential directors and the professional staff hired to work in the buildings are going through training right now to make sure they’re ready, then the RAs will be back, and they’ll have 10 days of training, then our student staff comes back on the 22nd, so they have a few days of training. It’s just getting everyone ready to go to welcome students back. It’s not difficult, just time-intensive and we’re right in the middle of it.”
“Both of us look forward to students coming back and it’s an exciting time,” Grau said. “I likened it to New Year’s Eve, to get someone to understand how move-in and orientation and the first day of classes feels on a college campus. Are there hard parts to making sure it all fits? Sure, but it’s not difficult, it’s part of what we do and what we love about our roles.”
“Knowing that every year, the experience is different and the people around the table planning are different (is challenging), because we’re looking at what worked and what didn’t work the previous year,” Habernig said. “Everyone has to do their part. There’s nobody that sits back and waits, because it’s not just new students, it’s the new school year happening at the same time.”
Students, Harlecourt and Grau said, appreciate organizers’ efforts.
“We do assessment throughout the year, and Monica does a survey specific to orientation,” he said. “As far as engagement, we had 89% of students last year going to clubs and organizations and we ask them, straight up, ‘Is this a good use of your money and your time?’ and we get tons and tons of great data. Something like 94% of students say, ‘events are a good use of my time and money,’ so students seem very happy with the activities we’re providing them.”
“Last year’s orientation was different from this year,” Grau noted, “so we’ll have to wait until the four-week mark (to assess), but those students who attended in July overwhelmingly thought it was a good use of their time.”
Ensuring a successful welcome, sources said, can have a far-reaching impact.
“This year, SUNY Oneonta is returning their students at the same time, so move-in for the first-year students will be (happening simultaneously) and the city comes alive when students are back,” Habernig said. “They’re welcomed and the community wants to see them return, so there’s a different energy. We’re making sure we’re involving the community, saying, ‘How can we help? How can we get students involved and let the community know this is what’s going on?’ So, it slows down in the summer, and once students come back, it’s like the town is back.”
“To see (Pass Through the Pillars) is always amazing,” Harcleroad said. “And then, when they graduate, it’s bittersweet but amazing, it all builds up to that and we’re putting them on that path. I tell them at orientation, if we’re not putting you on that path today, we’re failing you. So, while some stuff is purely fun and social, it contributes to their overall Oneonta experience, which helps them get to that end goal.”
