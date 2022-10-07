Last year marked the first in which a U.S. president proclaimed Indigenous Peoples’ Day, observed the second Monday in October, a federal holiday.
On Oct. 8, 2021, President Joseph Biden said: “Since time immemorial, American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians have built vibrant and diverse cultures — safeguarding land, language, spirit, knowledge and tradition across the generations. On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.
“Our country was conceived on a promise of equality and opportunity for all people — a promise that, despite the extraordinary progress we have made through the years, we have never fully lived up to,” Biden’s statement continues. “That is especially true when it comes to upholding the rights and dignity of the Indigenous people who were here long before colonization of the Americas began.”
President Biden, according to an October 2021 npr.org article, issued a concurrent proclamation to continue recognizing Columbus Day, made a federal holiday in 1934. The designation and joint recognition, the article notes, allows cities and municipalities to observe — or not observe — the holiday as they choose.
A different October 2021 npr.org article states that Indigenous Peoples’ Day advocates “say the recognition helps correct a ‘whitewashed’ American history that has glorified Europeans like Italian explorer Christopher Columbus who have committed violence against indigenous communities.”
Local anthropologist Brian Haley said, though the designation is recent, the movement to recognize indigenous cultures began decades ago.
“The existence of Indigenous Peoples’ Day itself is an outcome associated with a movement away from the negative stereotypes regarding those people associated with colonization, and that sort of comes about after World War II, post-Germany and -Japanese colonization,” Haley, a professor of anthropology at the State University of New York at Oneonta, said. “That sort of started things. The UN picked this up in the 1970s and started advocating for a declaration of indigenous rights. That eventually passed, and it took a really long time.”
According to Jimmie Durham, a Cherokee artist and sculptor quoted in “A Documentary History of the Origin and Development of Indigenous Peoples Day” at idpowwow.org, the first declaration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, made in 1977 at the Geneva Conference of the United Nations, was “one of the most important things to come out of” the conference.
“(The declaration) did not get much attention at the time, even though it was the first item of the program of action in the final resolutions,” he said. “It reads: ‘to observe October 12, the day of so-called discovery of America, as an international day of solidarity with the indigenous peoples of the Americas.’ Why is that so important? It means that we have made a very large part of the world recognize who we are and even to stand with us in solidarity in our long fight. From now on, children all over the world will learn the true story of American Indians on Columbus Day instead of a pack of lies about three European ships.”
Considering the meaning of “indigenous,” Haley said, was historically an important part of making the designation.
“‘Indigenous peoples’ doesn’t mean indigenous in the literal sense — or it does, but that’s only part of it,” he said. “It’s about people who’ve experienced conquest and colonization. Whether or not countries were going to get behind it depended on how that country defined indigenous; Germans were indigenous to Germany, but they hadn’t had colonization like Native Americans have in America. (The term) has greater use in the western hemisphere than almost any other part of the world; Australia, New Zealand and other islands in the Pacific can be thrown in there, but it wasn’t a term that was universal.”
Haley said, in America, the designation is about education.
“It’s not a true holiday in the sense that no one gets time off for it; it really exists for educational and symbolic purposes to demonstrate the change in attitude that started in this country primarily in the 1960s, when people really began to look toward Native Americans as symbolizing something better than their own country,” he said. “The hippie movement had people looking for sharp cultural alternatives, and Native Americans were a huge inspiration for that — and strongly romanticized in the process — but Indigenous Peoples’ Day grows out of that. Although (that cultural component) was limited to hippies, it grew over time, because … a lot of people wanted to break with the derogatory images and exclusivity of past attitudes, racial privileges and so on. So, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is really a way of saying, ‘yes, we acknowledge the value of these people and their cultures, and we recognize their survival and we have a lot to learn from them.’ It’s most important in schools like ours, and high schools and elementary schools.”
Because of the nature of the designation, Haley said, the educational approach is school-specific.
“We see colleges hold social events when it’s Black History Month or Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and it’s always going to depend on who and what is available at the local institution,” he said. “In primary and secondary schools, it is heavily dependent on local policies and individual teachers. It’s going to vary a lot from district to district.”
“By teaching students about Indigenous Peoples’ Day, educators are giving them the opportunity to learn about Native American history and form their own opinions about whether or not this holiday should be celebrated instead of Columbus Day,” educators4sc.org notes.
“In learning about Indigenous Peoples’ Day, students learn about the impact that colonialism has had on native people in the western world,” teachhub.com states. “This teaches students … critical thinking (and) helps students see the other side of the story, more than what they have always heard about Christopher Columbus. It also helps them realize that social justice issues are not new, developing compassion and appreciation for others in their own communities.”
Columbus Day, Haley said, has traditionally lacked the celebratory element of conventional holidays. and while Indigenous Peoples’ Day, he said, is similarly uncelebrated, its observance fosters activism.
“Nobody celebrates Columbus Day, and fewer people celebrate Columbus Day than used to be the case, and that had to do with the rise in status of Italian Americans making it to the middle class and needing to be recognized with a holiday for their own,” he said. “People often aren’t aware of that angle of it. But for the most part, even Italian Americans don’t celebrate Columbus Day.
“In my experience working with Native Americans … I’ve never seen anybody actually celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” Haley continued, “but some do take a certain sense of pride and speak to it at some level if given a chance when it rolls around. During the time I’ve been at Oneonta, I haven’t had many Native American students; some other colleges and universities in the country have sizable cohorts, and that’s where you’re really likely to see some activism. There are Native American activists who do make a point of holding events … but there’s nothing like any kind of conventional celebration; it’s too new. It really, in some ways, has the same kind of purpose as Columbus Day did and Saint Patrick’s Day did, with acknowledging minority groups that were discriminated against and made it to the middle class. This isn’t a case of Native Americans making it to the middle class, but it is the same kind of effort to show respect, so there is a parallel there to other kinds of holidays.”
Whichever holiday gets observed, Haley said, the discussion surrounding the change is important.
“It’s a good thing in the sense that it sparks an openness to look at those people and communities in a more positive light,” he said. “I don’t know that Indigenous Peoples’ Day has a huge impact on its own, but I think its existence reflects a larger change in attitude that is very real.”
