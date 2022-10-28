One of my favorite poems is “Incident” by Countee Cullen. It’s not a pleasant poem, but it is a powerful poem that I used in teaching to demonstrate the power of words.
You can look it up if you like. It contains a racial epithet that is considered unacceptable by most people today. To summarize, a boy uses the slur against another boy.
I share that poem in hopes that people can sense what that little boy felt in that moment. Now imagine that happening today. As the vice president of the Oneonta Area NAACP, I can tell you that we have been receiving more complaints from parents, schools and concerned citizens about racist behavior in our schools and communities. This past weekend while chatting with Lee Fisher, my mentor and our local NAACP president, it has become apparent that this is a legitimate concern. What else became pretty clear is that no one, not even the complainants, seem to be comfortable addressing such behavior. I’m not certain why.
I’m here to let everyone know: the NAACP is an advocate and we hear your stories. We even have our own to tell. But we, alone, cannot be the ones who fight everyone’s fight. We need everyone, collectively, to stand up for what’s right. Is it uncomfortable? At times. Will your pleas fall upon deaf ears? Often. Will you even get push back? You bet.
For these reasons, it has become apparent that we need people to understand just what it means to be an ally.
Allyship is an action, not an identity. Allyship is the consistent practice of doing something to help advance or support marginalized groups. The people most positioned to affect change are those who are privileged and in power.
On a small scale, one way that we can be allies is to confront racist behavior when it occurs. It is not enough to simply agree that something is wrong, one needs to call it out for what it is. Action is key. Zero tolerance is necessary.
Here is a scenario: an African American student on an athletic team is called the n-word during a game by a member of the opposing team. Several white teammates hear this. As allies, they STOP the game and call out the behavior. This is the call to action. Continuing to do this EVERY time will send a clear message. We are at the point where we can no longer tolerate acts of discrimination and racism.
I use this example because in the last month, this has occurred three times at local school events as reported to your local NAACP. We’ve been approached about how to address this behavior. This is my advice to anyone with such complaints — it’s time for action through this type of activism. In the moment, call out the behavior. Do not allow it to continue.
Unfortunately, many of these acts of blatant racist name calling go unnoticed because potential allies don’t hear it or are afraid to address it. Sometimes, only the victim hears it and doesn’t call it out. But I can tell you, oftentimes when a victim calls out this behavior the response is, “just ignore it.” We have found that because adults don’t address it, students have come to us for help. As your local NAACP vice president, I urge educators and parents to help us in this call to action and to be allies and demand that it stop.
The thought of a childhood full of experiences like the one in the poem “ Incident,’ is overwhelmingly sad. We must do better. We must demand better. Our friends in power must step up in allyship.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school superintendent, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate Graduate, and aspires to complete her Ed.D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.