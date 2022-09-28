The very first column I wrote for The Daily Star was titled, “We suffer from a lack of civil discourse.” As I was considering topics for this month’s column, it was while I was sitting in on a subcommittee on diversity at an educational leadership conference for school superintendents that I once again realized just how powerful words are.
The committee was discussing diversity in education initiatives. That’s something as a country, we should all get behind. The once proud “melting pot” of the Western Hemisphere, we have digressed in our efforts to be inclusive, welcoming and empathetic.
It boils down to words and perceptions. As a newbie to this committee, I sat back and took it all in as the group discussed what was problematic with the acronym “DEI.” They pointed out that any time DEI is mentioned among educators in an open forum such as a school board meeting, there will be people that get their “panties in a bunch.”
DEI is automatically linked with another famous acronym, CRT. Yet in the eyes of someone like myself who’s been doing this work for a long time, CRT was never a part of the dialogue, and truth be told, I never knew what CRT was until about two years ago. I openly admit that because what I’d like for people to hear is that it’s not a part of the larger conversation when educators at the K-12 level discuss and consider DEI initiatives.
As we strive to become a globally competent society, DEI initiatives are meant to include the ever-increasing diversity of people who make up the fabric of our schools and communities. As a result, we should and must discuss why it is important to give everyone an opportunity to sit at the table. Here is an astounding statistic: Nearly three in 10 Asian, one in four Latino, and one in five Black newlyweds are married to a member of a different ethnic or racial group.
More than three-quarters of these unions are with a white partner. For more and more Americans, racial integration is embedded in their closest relationships, according to a 2021 World Savvy report. I share this statistic because we become socially impotent when we continue to put up a roadblock to the important work that many are trying to do to make learning and working in our schools and communities within grasp for all. I’m NOT talking about handouts — I’m talking about equitable access to learning opportunities to be successful. I’m talking about equitable access to learning opportunities to grow.
One thing we forget is that diversity doesn’t just factor in things like race. (Let’s face it, that’s what most people will associate diversity with). Realistically, it also factors in socioeconomic trends. I have always taught and led in rural, upstate New York schools. My discussions on equity do not stop at race. They include, but are not limited to conversations about gender, poverty, and access to mental health and addiction services. Those are our realities.
Lastly, as we are tasked as educators, leaders and community members to consider the profound and considerable impacts that embracing DEI initiatives have on ALL of our kids, I’m reminded of what state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said at a conference I attended last weekend. She said, “If your belief system believes in equity and your belief system believes in inclusiveness, not exclusiveness, that answers all the questions about what DEI is about.” What I like about that statement from the commissioner is that she focuses on equity, rather than diversity in DEI. It doesn’t take away from the importance of the word, rather it FOCUSES on the actions — a plan or as Rosas said, a “roadmap” of how we get there.
As I said, it is about semantics. We’re not taking away diversity as it relates to DEI. But, by focusing on equity and inclusion it feels and sounds more like we are talking about everyone as opposed to just marginalized groups. I don’t have a problem with the word diversity. I do however have a problem with the connotation of the word by people who have taken it to use it to divide — you know, lacking civil discourse. Since it’s more palatable, let’s focus on equity. Let’s not let semantics get in the way of the work.
Michelle Osterhoudt is a school administrator, Oneonta Area NAACP vice president, and former council member for the Fourth Ward in the city of Oneonta. She is a SUNY Oswego SDP Associate Graduate, and aspires to complete her Ed.D at the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. She can be reached at osterhoudt32@yahoo.com
