I was amused this week at some of the quotes in a story CNHI’s Joe Mahoney wrote about New York’s ranking as a place to do business.
A right-wing “think tank,” the Tax Foundation, declared the Empire State to be the second-worst state in which to do business, ahead of only New Jersey.
Of course such “ratings,” whatever the political bent of the raters, mean nothing. They’re not objective. They merely reflect the commonality between the rater and the rated. And they give those who agree with the raters a soapbox from which to pontificate.
And, of course, the fellow travelers did not disappoint.
Ashley Ranslow, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the state appears to be becoming increasingly less hospitable to those attempting to run profitable businesses.
“It’s really not a surprise that New York state remains as one of the worst states for doing business,” Ranslow told CNHI. “We’re not seeing any improvement on that front. If anything, we just continue to add to the cost of doing business.”
For her member companies, Ranslow said: “Every year it’s something new. If it’s not an increase in the minimum wage and paid family leave, it’s a paid sick leave mandate, and now it’s paid COVID sick leave. And, you know, we’ve never seen any sort of improvement on that front. If anything, we just continue to add to the cost of doing business, It really is unending.”
So, to Ranslow and the NFIB, “improvement” means people don’t get a living wage. They’re not entitled to sick leave, apparently.
I do understand why people tire of the misdirection of our state government. As Mahoney reported, Gov. Kathy Hochul chose to comment on a different strand of economic news, with new state Labor Department data showing New York achieved a “significant milestone” as the unemployment rate dropped in all of the states’ counties, when compared to statistics issued one year ago.
That’s great, Governor, but it doesn’t really respond to the premise here.
Hochul said the state is “continuing to take meaningful action to revitalize our economy, create and retain good-paying jobs, and invest in the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our local communities.”
And I’m truly puzzled by those who complain about taxes out of one side of their mouth and about tax breaks from the other.
As Mahoney reported, the state has received criticism from some who question trying to lure major employers by offering taxpayer subsidies, such as the $6 billion in state incentives offered to Micron Technology to build a semiconductor fabrication facility in Onondaga County.
Micron has signaled its plans to spend $100 billion over the next two decades at the site.
Supporters of the project say it will provide thousands of jobs, plus benefit some 50,000 other jobs in the region.
It’s fair to question those numbers. We’ve seen sweet deals for businesses before, without the windfall of jobs that was promised.
Peter Warren of the Empire Center for Public Policy in Albany, said he has been seeking access to a consultant’s report used as the basis for the job claim, only to come away empty-handed so far. The state should make that public.
Warren also argued that for New York to climb out of the basement of the Tax Foundation rankings, it will have to reboot its reliance on its current tax structure.
Why should we care if New York climbs out of the basement of arbitrary rankings from a group with a political agenda?
To improve the business climate, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said: “Number One, Albany can begin lifting the onerous restrictions that strangle business’s ability to move forward . Number Two: They have to start having more accountability with state spending and eliminate wasteful programs.”
Morinello is partially right. Accountability is good, and has long been lacking. Programs that are actually wasteful should be scaled back or done away with, though it’s unlikely there will be agreement on which programs should be on that chopping block.
But as for “onerous restrictions,” that’s nonsense.
If a business cannot deliver value to its customers while treating its employees fairly, it should not be in business. Regulations that require businesses (and the rest of us) to treat the environment well and to pay their fair share of taxes to support the infrastructure that benefits them are reasonable costs of doing business.
Some silly report does not change that.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at 607-441-7217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.