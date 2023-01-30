I’m an optimistic person. I believe we live is exciting times filled with opportunity and promise. and I’m turned off by naysayers who only point out our problems while never mentioning the progress we’re making.
Of course the United States needs to address income inequality, racism and climate change, to mention just a few issues. But this is not 1862 or 1943. We may have culture wars and political divisions. We don’t have hundreds of thousands of American men in opposing armies killing each other. and we are not fighting a world war that resulted in the deaths of as many as 60 million people.
So, it’s refreshing to hear an elected official say something positive, indeed uplifting, about the place where we live.
“Be happy because we’re in a great area. Otsego County is beautiful. We have colleges, we have tourism, we have baseball, we have so many outdoor activities,” Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles said at the State of the State breakfast sponsored by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great place to live.”
His reason for optimism lies in numbers.
Ruffles notes New York has high taxes. “But you have the third lowest property taxes in the state. The Otsego County the Board of Representatives does everything they can to keep taxes low,” Ruffles said.
The Otsego County property tax levy is $13 million. Neighboring Chenango is double that at $26 million. Delaware County raised $34 million from property taxes, almost triple what Otsego property owners pay.
Why so low? “We keep property taxes low because we have that sales tax that comes in,” Ruffles said. “Our sales tax is about 43% of all our revenue. Property taxes are about 12%.”
Most counties in the state get the majority of their locally generated income from property taxes. The opposite is the case in Otsego County. Otsego gets much more money from sales taxes than from property taxes because of the tourism economy.
According to Ruffles, Otsego County is in good financial shape with a $130 million annual budget, no debt, and money in the bank. “In our reserves right now I have $20 million, generating almost $600,000 in revenue.”
To put that in context, the state tax cap on local government is 2%. If the Board of Reps hiked the property tax to the max it would only bring in $300,000. “Just in interest, we’re doubling our tax cap revenue,” Ruffles said.
Relying on the sales tax does have a down side. “You think of property taxes as guaranteed revenue. But sales taxes can go crazy,” Ruffles said. “We can get crushed because they fluctuate.”
Here are some examples. In 2019 the county collected $40 million in sales taxes. In 2020 the take was only $36 million, down 8.5%. In 2021 sales taxes rose 21% to $44.7 million. and 2022 was an even better year with the county raking in $48.9 million, up 9%.
Before Otsego had a county administrator, the treasurer oversaw the budget. That changed when the county hired an administrator and purchased an Enterprise Resource Planning System.
“Allen can now focus on driving the efficiencies and the effectiveness that this new technology will enable,” County Administrator Steve Wilson said. “That’s a big deal.”
Ruffles has an impressive biography. He has degrees from Broome Community College, SUNY Oneonta and Mississippi State University, taught at Laurens Central School, was a licensed financial advisor, a bank manager, and is a member of the Army National Guard. In 2021 Ruffles ran unopposed for treasurer on the Republican and Conservative lines, receiving 9,078 votes.
“I may be the most hated person in the room because I’m the county tax collector,” Ruffles said in a jocular aside. Most hated person? No, if one knows the facts it’s unlikely they would ever think that.
The numbers show we have a splendid county treasurer.
