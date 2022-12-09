Maybe there is a limit to how far mere partisanship can carry a candidate.
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s defeat of retired football star Herschel Walker for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia was a win for common sense, regardless of one’s politics.
Walker, a Republican, may have been the least qualified candidate to ever get a major party nomination for a seat in that august body. I’d like to say he was laughably unqualified, but frighteningly unqualified is more the mark.
But party loyalty is a strong thing. People who vote a party line will vote that line regardless of the names upon it. And plenty of them voted for Walker — 1,719,483 in unofficial totals as of this writing. That was much closer than it should have been to the 1,816,096 collected by Warnock, a Democrat.
It was Walker’s first run for public office. He brought nothing to the race except a celebrity name and the backing of an equally unqualified former president, but that was all he needed to easily dispose of fellow Republicans in a primary election.
But then things got real.
With both major political parties spending fortunes to secure that valuable Senate seat, there seemed little doubt that any dirty laundry the candidates had would be aired in public. Warnock had already undergone that process a year earlier, when he upset Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a similar runoff after both failed to receive 50% of the vote in the general election.
Walker, it turns out, had plenty of dirty laundry and no real platform to excite voters.
Forbes magazine kept a timeline of Walker’s scandals. Take a look, if you want to spend a few minutes shaking your head.
Much of his past does not fit a party that prides itself as a defender of “family values.” It was a long list of police reports of violence against women — some involving firearms — and credible allegations that he paid women to have abortions before positioning himself as a staunch anti-abortion candidate who favored a strict ban on abortion after 15 weeks, regardless or rape, incest or the life of the mother.
The hypocrisy was too much for Walker’s own son, Christian Walker, who publicly called out the elder Walker’s lies and reveled this week in the outcome of the election.
The bottom line here is that Walker was a terrible candidate for an important position, but many looked past all that because of his celebrity and the “R” next to his name on the ballot.
I almost said “too many,” but that’s not quite right. Had there been too many, we’d have to start calling Walker “Senator” in January. Thankfully, Georgia voters spared us the spectacle of the rambling Walker, standing on the Senate floor, pontificating about whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf — something he actually did at a campaign rally.
I’ve kept this about the candidate and not the politics because the politics are not the issue here. Of course we all favor candidates whose beliefs mirror ours — people we expect to do things we like when they get into office. But we also need to weigh qualifications and character. And those are two areas where Walker came up short, even among people who shared his party registration.
Make no mistake — Georgia remains a strongly Republican state. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was easily reelected, collecting 200,000 more votes in his statewide election than Walker received in his. That tells us that Republican voters saw through Walker. They believe in their party but not in the man. His name on a party line was not enough for them to choose him as their representative in the U.S. Senate. We should all thank them for that.
It’s probably not the death blow for celebrity candidacies but it’s a step in the right direction. It’s a message to both political parties that there are still those among us who pay attention to something more than the noise and the sales pitches surrounding these candidates.
