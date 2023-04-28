BAINBRIDGE — The Out of the Woodwork Players will bring the classic Noel Coward comedy “Blithe Spirit” to the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre Friday through Sunday, May 5, 6, and 7.
According to a media release, writer Charles Condomine (Mike Jacobs), looking for inspiration for a new book, engages medium Madame Arcati (Cat Robinson) with unexpected results.
Charles struggles with the antics of his “spirited,” late wife Elvira (Brooke Mignerey) as second wife Ruth (Amanda Lamoree) tries to root him to reality.
Doctor Bradman (Barbara Lamoree) and her sister Violet (Elana Hulsey) round out the séance table, and dutiful maid Edith (Monica Gatto) assists.
The play is directed by Sue Atkinson and Monica Gatto.
Curtain time will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets will be available at the door at $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. The Town Hall Theatre is at !5 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.