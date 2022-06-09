A recent editorial board discussion about New York’s population loss has me thinking about such trends over a much longer period of time.
There was a time, back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, when small communities were booming places. In an era when it might take days to travel by horse from one town to another, communities had to be self-sufficient.
Places that today are considered wide spots in the road once had hotels and banks. They had schools and churches and, in some cases, newspapers.
A check of the website nyshistoricnewspapers.org shows that in addition to many papers in Oneonta and Cooperstown, Otsego County once had The Cherry Valley Gazette, The Hartwick Review and Visitor, Milford Tidings, The Morris Chronicle, The Otsego Journal (published in Gilbertsville), The Richfield Springs Daily, The Richfield Springs Mercury, The Rural Times (published in Otego), The Schenevus Valley News, The Unadilla Times and the Worcester Times.
There may have been more.
Delaware County had newspapers in what today seem like unlikely places. There were The Bloomville Mirror, The Franklin Visitor, The Hobart Independent and The Delaware County Enterprise, published in Sidney Center.
As transportation improved with the advent of automobiles and good roads, and communication became instant with the growth of telephone service, centralization began.
Newspapers, along with hotels, banks, schools and other staples of communities, closed in tiny places. Somewhat larger towns became the centers many of todays older residents remember.
Incorporated villages seemed the most resistant to contraction, but they, too, saw big changes.
In Delaware County, Delhi, the county seat, once had a railroad terminal and three large hotels on Main Street to accommodate people who traveled there for county business. It also had two newspapers — The Delaware Republican and The Delaware Express, which merged and later became The Delaware County Times before going out of business a few years ago. The Catskill Mountain News in Margaretville, The Mirror-Recorder in Stamford and The Tri-Town News in Sidney — along with all the papers that merged to create it, are relics of the past. The Walton Reporter still stands, though it is now named The Reporter and based in Delhi. The Mountain Eagle filled the void in Stamford. The Hancock Herald and The Deposit Courier hang on, somehow, and good for them.
Newspapers aren’t the only things missing from those communities. Though many owners of small shops work hard to fill niches and serve their neighbors, retail shopping in the region is largely consolidated in Oneonta, these days. For greater variety, people from the region would travel to Albany, Binghamton or Utica.
Until the internet happened.
The contraction and consolidation that predated our access to pretty much everything we need from wherever we happen to be is changing everything again. With those glowing screens in front of us, we can meet remotely in real time. We can transfer information-based work instantly. We can sit in our houses and easily arrange for whatever we need to be delivered to us.
It’s hard to guess what the next phase of life will be. Obviously, the work of actually making things still needs to happen in real places. People will always need work to pay for the necessities and luxuries of life.
Will our total immersion in information reduce our need and desire for transportation? Will centralization reverse and tiny places become more popular gathering places again? Will the bulk of the population pack itself into temperate zones where living is easy, knowing it does not matter where their work is done? Evidence shows it’s happening.
Social media has made it easy for people to immediately self-publish the happenings of every corner of the world, even if the reporting is haphazard and often inaccurate. Maybe that will improve and give small communities the shared experience that newspapers, including this one, have long provided.
One thing seems certain. Information is now everywhere. This column, written in Oneonta for our Oneonta-based newspaper and for the readers in our own area, will be syndicated and appear on computer and phone screens across the country and the world — part of the firehose of information from which we try daily to take judicious sips.
Settlers of the area could not have imagined trains and cars. Those of the last century could not have imagined the internet. I wonder — what’s out there that we have not yet imagined?
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
