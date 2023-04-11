Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, April 12
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Dine-out for a Cause, J&D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Route 28, Cooperstown. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Percentage of proceeds to benefit Helios Care.
Food for Thought Lunch and Lecture Series, 12:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-1510 , FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, April 13
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, April 14
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Focused on professional laborer careers. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association front porch, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For ‘OOPS! TOO LATE’ and ‘Patterns’ exhibits in Gallery A. For info: cooperstownart.com, 607-547-9777.
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, April 15
Earth Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Central School and Brewery Ommegang. For info: occainfo.org/earth-festival
Children’s program: ‘The Revery Garden,’ 11 a.m. to noon, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Spring Garden Day at Earth Fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Central School, Milford. Workshops sponsored by Otsego Master Gardeners volunteers. For info and to register: occainfo.org/earth-festival
Sunday, April 16
Regional playwright readings, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Village Hall, third floor ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent on foreign affairs Lewis M. Simons.
Monday, April 17
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, April 18
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org
‘Stories from the People of the Longhouse,’ 6:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. Featuring Turtle Clan member Perry Ground. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Info at FenimoreArt.org.
Wednesday, April 19
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, April 20
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
‘Tempest’ auditions, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register for time slot: FenimoreArtMuseum.org/auditions.
Friday, April 21
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, April 22
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Write Out Loud, 7 p.m., poetry, prose, short fiction, etc., presented by Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre, museum auditorium. Free with suggested donation. For info: FenimoreArt.org
